From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Youths mostly of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and artisans held a one million march in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, Thursday to deliver two million votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Convener of the march, Babagana Mallumbe, said the one million march was organized to galvanise two million votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2023.

“We are out here to sensitise the people of Borno for APC support to deliver two million votes in the 2023 general elections. Each voter will bring another voter; we are targeting two million votes in Borno,” he disclosed.

The youths which include members of clubs, associations, and the physically disabled, marched to the frontage of the Government House where they were addressed by the deputy governor.

Deputy governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur said he was impressed by the crowd of APC. He assured the party will get victory in 2023.

APC State Chairman, Hon Ali Dalori said the party has not started real campaigns. He boasted the party would showcase its electoral strength when it finally launch the campaigns.