By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Nigerian youths under the umbrella of Nigerian Youths for Tinubu (NYT) has offered to buy a presidential form for the National Leader of the All Progressives Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of their support for his ambition.

The group made the pledge while declaring their support for Tinubu at a press conference on Monday in Lagos.

The group’s convener Mr Idris Aregbe, said Nigeria needs a trusted, reliable and visionary, who is feeling the pain and anguish of the people and capable of making life better.

‘I don’t think there is any as qualified as Tinubu today, and that is why we are behind him and ready to buy the presidential nomination form for him.

‘We are convinced, going by his track record as a progressive, about his victory and that informs our decision. Besides, it is also a way to stamp the legitimacy of youths on the presidential election process and we shall further ensure rigorous involvement of youths in the Tinubu presidency,’ he said.

Giving further reasons for the project, Aregbe averred that, as a builder passionate about infrastructure, the former Lagos governor not only laid the blueprint for infrastructure development of modern Lagos but ensured the productivity of the state, remained a model amongst other states in the federation.

Arege stated that leaders of several support groups from southern and northern states have resolved to ensure mass participation in the project.

‘Our northern states coordinator, Farouk Jeggo Mohammed Adamu, the South-East coordinator Samuel Isechi and our South-South coordinator Ahab Bourka are working out modalities to achieve our goal,’ he added.