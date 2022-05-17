From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) has warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against picking anyone who is opposed to Local Government Autonomy as their presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

NULGE President, Akeem Ambali, in a statement on Tuesday, said giving tickets to political aspirants who openly oppose LG Autonomy will amount to bad luck for such political parties in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ambali described leaders who are against LG autonomy as not only unpatriotic, but also anti-people adding that they must not be permitted to be victorious.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The statement read: “The NULGE has warned political parties going into their primaries not to give their tickets to political aspirants who openly oppose Local Government Autonomy as such candidates will bring bad luck to their political parties at the polls come 2023.

“It is regrettable that those who held sway in their states but pilfer and plunder Local Government Allocation during their tenure, which is the only selfish reason they openly oppose passage of Local Government Autonomy bill, are now jostling to become the president of Nigeria.”

“If the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria like insecurity, poverty, joblessness, infrastructural decay, women and youth Empowerment, Agriculture and Rural Economy are to be addressed, and if security and overall development in all sectors of, the economy must be achieved, Local Government Autonomy is the only way to go. Hence Nigeria needs a forthright and progressive leader not a pretender to do this.”