From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahamed at the weekend, visited Ex Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB (rtd) at his residence in Niger State.

Sharing photos from the meeting on his Twitter handle, Obi said they had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in the country.

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country.” He said.