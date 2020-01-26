Reigning AfroBasket Women champions, Nigeria is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the Women Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia as the national team powerhouse Evelyn Akhator has stroke fear into opponents USA, host Serbia and Mozambique with her stellar performance at the EuroCup Round of 8.

She walked away with the Top Performer award after helping Carolo Basket to put her team one foot in the EuroCup Women Round of 8.

Akhator haunted her former team Besitas TRC Insaat in a 92-76 success as she accumulated a stunning double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds. She experienced a super shooting night, going 10-of-15 from the field and will now aim to add the Fans’ MVP honor via the interactive vote below.

Her Carolo Basket colleague Endy Miyem will be competing against her in that vote. The French veteran was similarly effective and shot 67 percent from the floor en-route to 24 points, while also handing out 7 assists.

Tiffany Hayes was electric for Perfumerias Avenida as they brushed aside Artego Bydgoszcz 78-64. She shot an amazing 85 percent as she accrued 26 points and also claimed 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Paris Kea was another player who held the hot hand as she catapulted Sparta&K M.R Vidnoje towards the Round of 8. Her 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists was central to her side beating Hatay 90-71.

Finally, Jacki Gemelos continued her run as one of the most impactful and influential players in the competition this season with yet another pivotal offering. She stepped up with 23 points, 7 boards and 5 assists as Olympiacos beat Orman Genclik 72-64.