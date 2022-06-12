From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Over 40 regular and honorary road traffic mayors were inducted, yesterday, in Abuja by the Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) to ensure a seamless movement within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the ceremony, the FCT Squadron Leader and National Coordinator of Road Traffic/Vehicle Inspection Officers Mayors, Dr Yusuf John Suberu, said the growth and development of every city is partly determined by the residents of the city through their collective dedication and support.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Service, Abuja, Dr Bello Abdul-Lateef, said the move was a positive development.

While stressing the need for support of the public, he called for volunteers who would participate in traffic control. “There is need for us to look out for support responsibilities, collaboration from public individuals who will be willing to serve as a volunteer to participate in traffic control,” Bello said.

