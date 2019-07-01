Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Igbo Renaissance Forum (IRF) has asked the Federal Government to direct immediate dismantling of roadblocks in South East as the trend has caused untold hardship on the people of the region.

The group said the siege on the area particularly on the Lagos-South East route and even within the region was discriminatory and a clear reminder that the hangover of the civil war was still there.

International Coordinator of IRF, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, in a statement obtained in Enugu, yesterday, noted that the most badly hit was businesses in the region, known to be home to the nation’s business people.

“These unholy enterprises set up on the roads to the South East from Lagos and within the South East hinterland have very debilitating effects on a region that should rather be encouraged to continue growing and positively impacting the national bottom line.

“It is traumatic to still go through such open and unabashed psychological battering after the experiences of the civil war and this same people are treated like a conquered region with all the lip service of being one with the rest of the country.”

Onwuka regretted that the roadblocks were still there even after the eighth Senate had on July 5, 2018 passed a resolution that they should be dismantled.