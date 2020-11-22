Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the Federal Government to accord special status to Ogun State because of its geographical peculiarities.

Abiodun made this call yesterday while speaking at a town hall meeting with leaders and other stakeholders at Ogere/Ode Remo Tollgate on the Lagos-Epe Expressway, with the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola in attendance.

Giving Ogun a special status in terms of road construction, the governor argued, would not only benefit citizens of the state, but would also benefit a lot of people that would have to undergo economic activities on the road that stretches from Lagos to Ibadan and the East-West Road of Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

“Every economic activity in mobility, to and from Lagos, must pass through Ogun State. We have one of the busiest land borders to the expansive West African market, that is where we derived our appellation as the gateway state.

“Therefore, it is just right to say that Ogun State deserves a special status in terms of consideration for road construction. I believe this is doable. It is not just for Ogun State, it is for the common good of all Nigerians and continued development of our great nation,” he said.

Abiodun disclosed that his government undertook the reconstruction of the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road because of the pressure on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and to ease the movement of people, goods and services from and into the nation’s economic capital, Lagos.

The governor explained that the road, when finally completed, would not only ameliorate the suffering of the people, but would also ensure the continued development of the country.