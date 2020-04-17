Major roads in Osogbo, Osun capital, were deserted on Friday, following 14 days lockdown extension announced by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor on Tuesday in a broadcast, announced 14 days lockdown extension effective from (Friday) today to combat the spread of the virus in the state.

Oyetola on March 29, announced the first 14 days lockdown in the state, which expired on Tuesday.

NAN also reports that there were 20 confirmed cases of the virus in the state as announced by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) while 17 patients had been discharged.

A NAN correspondent who moved round Osogbo and its environs on Friday reports that major roads were deserted.

All banks, markets, shopping malls and motor parks were shut.

Security operatives were also mobilised at strategic entry points, while mini-buses as well as motorcycles that usually conveyed people were also off the roads.

Those on essential duties such as health personnel, environmental officials, security personnel, among others, were allowed to move around.(NAN)