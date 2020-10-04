Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has tasked contractors handling road projects in the state to ensure quality job in line with contracts specifications.

Bagudu gave the charge in a statement signed by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Government House, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Dankingari disclosed that the governor gave the charge while inspecting ongoing township road projects in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

​He quoted the governor as expressing satisfaction with level of work on Badariya-Rafin Atiku, Junju Ward and Emir of Gwandu Palace Roads.

Other projects inspected by the governor include the rehabilitared collapsed bridge on Augie-Argungun Road.

The statement quoted the governor as warning contractors to ensure quality job and adhere strictly to specifications.

​”The governor expressed satisfaction with the repair of the bridge repair and congratulated the people of the area for getting back on road,” and assured his administration comitment to rehabilitate roads washed away by flood.

​The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu was received by community leaders in the flood ravaged communities.

In their separate remarks, Lawali Yakubu, the Mai Arewan Gabas Yeldu and Adamu Sama’ila, the Lamne of Augie, lauded the state government prompt response to the plight of persons affected by the flood disaster.

They prayed God to guide the governor to move the state forward and avert future occurance of the disaster. (NAN)