Six U.S. trained soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an attack in Somalia.

A member of the Somalia armed forces, Mohamed Abdi, said a roadside bomb exploded outside the capital Mogadishu, destroying a Somali military vehicle.

The Somali Department of Defence confirmed the attack on state radio that the soldiers killed were members of an elite unit trained by the U.S. forces.

However, the terrorist militia al-Shabaab claimed responsibility of the attack on its radio station Al-Andalus.

Al-Shabaab had been fighting for supremacy in the country on the Horn of Africa for years, controling large areas in the south and centre of Somalia and repeatedly attack security forces and civilians.

The U.S. military had been supporting the Somali Government in its fight against the Sunni fundamentalists with airstrikes and training for soldiers, as well as AU mission.(dpa/NAN)