JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A 200-level student of Philosophy in the Akwa Ibom State University has allegedly been set ablaze by a roadside petrol hawker to prove that his product was not adulterated.

Daily Sun gathered that the student, identified as Enwongo Akpan, had bought petrol worth N500 naira for his generator only to realise that after pouring it into his generator, the engine refused to start.

Believing that the problem was due to bad fuel, the student had gone back to the petrol dealer with the fuel demanding a refund of his money. The dealer however refused to refund the money leading to hot argument between them

Idongesit Akpan who was at the scene said in the course of the argument, the dealer collected the petrol, poured it on the student, struck a match and set him ablaze and took to his heels.

The witness said the victim was rescued by villagers and students who alerted the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nse Essien, even as he was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Abak for immediate treatment .

“The incident attracted attention of community leaders such as former Chairman of Oruk Anam MrUbong Idiong who pleaded with the students for calm to forestall reprisal action by the students on the community

“The victim was later transferred to another hospital in uyo for better treatment ” he said

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Odiko McDon (SP) confirmed the incident including the fact that the suspect escaped from the scene of the crime before police arrived for arrest .

” Yes we are aware of the incident. But the suspect escaped from the scene. Police are trailing the suspect now and he will soon be brought to book” he said.