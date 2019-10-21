Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the leader of a robbery gang that recently broke into a Church and stole offering and tithes running into millions of Naira.

The suspect claimed that his gang only stole N670,OOO, not millions of Naira.

The police said they have been on the trail of the gang since last month that the crime was committed.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkana, said: “Pastor Moses Nwoke of Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo, reported at Ejigbo police station that on September 30, after Church service, some robbers broke the wooden boxes placed on the altar meant for tithes and special seeds of faith offering and stole the money in the boxes.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station under the supervision of the divisional police officer, the principal suspect, Ehud, 18, was arrested on October 15. He confessed to the crime, explaining that he only stole N670,000 from the Church boxes.

“He mentioned Lucky as his accomplice. Efforts are in placed to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court soon.”

In another development, Elkana said operatives of Operation Crush attached to he Alapere police division received information that some gangsters suspected to be members of Eiye and Aiye confraternity, engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy.

He said the cultists used dangerous weapons such as axe and cutlass during the war at Demurin area, Alapere.

He said the police team, arrested two key leaders of the gangs, Oheeb, 22, and Obinna, 25.

According to him, investigation was extended to the gang’s hideout at Mack Brown Hotel, Church Street, Alapere, were four additional suspects – Obasi 21, Onoja, 18, Omokosi, 24, and Edet, 23, were arrested.

“The suspects confessed that they belong to Eiye and Aiye confraternity and were responsible for series of violent attacks recorded in Alapere and environ.

“A large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, short axes and cutlasses were recovered from their hideout. Investigation has been concluded, the suspects will be charged to court.”