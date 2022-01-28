From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Undisclosed amount of money was yesterday reportedly carted away by armed robbers who hijacked a bullion van in Otor-Owhe, a community along the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Local sources informed our correspondent that the bullion van was successfully robbed by the fierce-looking gunmen who emptied its contents into their getaway vehicle before zooming off. According to the sources, the gunmen, numbering about 10, shot randomly at the bullion van, forcing the driver to screech to a halt.

Some of the pellets broke through the windscreen, shattering it in the process.

“Shards of broken glass still littered the scene of crime,” a source volunteered.

Our correspondent could not, however, ascertain if there were casualties during the attack.

Delta State Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said his office was yet to be briefed on the incident.

“I don’t have that information yet. So, I can’t really confirm it. But as soon as I get the information, I will definitely communicate what actually happened,” Edafe said.

However, Edafe said there was no money in the bullion van that was attacked by robbers