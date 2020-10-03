Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A gang of armed robbers, yesterday attacked a bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, and allegedly carted away several millions of naira. The six-man armed gang besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive device suspected to be dynamite before moving straight to the banking hall.

Eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the robbers had shot sporadically into the air thereby scaring traders and bystanders at the nearby market before gaining entry into the banking hall. The residents ran in different directions due to intense shooting. Vehicles travelling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to take a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.

According to the eyewitness, “in fact, the police disappointed us; they disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge. They came in two vehicles, shot into the air and scared the people around away. In fact, those in the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives.

“The police station along Igede Ekiti was not up to 500 metres, while the police patrol point along Ado-Ekiti should be a kilometre away, but none of them responded for over 40 minutes the robbers operated. But we thank God nobody was killed, but the agony of the gunshots was too much on the locals.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police upon receiving the information immediately visited the troubled spot. “We got a distress call from Iyin Ekiti about the robbery and we immediately dispatched our men and officers to the place. I want to confirm to you that the robbers are being chased as I speak with you and the determination is to effect their arrest.