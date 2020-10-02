Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has been attacked by a gang of armed robbers carting away several millions of naira.

The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm on Friday and blasted the security door with explosive devise suspected to be dynamite before moving straight to the banking hall for the devilish intention.

Eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the robbers had shot sporadically into the air thereby scaring traders and by standers at the nearby market before gaining entry into the banking hall.

The residents were said to have run in different directions due to the severity of the gunshots, which the source said had sent jitters round the spines of the people.

Vehicles traveling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to take a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.

“In fact, the police disappointed us. They disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge.

“They came in two vehicles, shot into the air and scared the people around away. In fact, those in the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives.

“The police station along Igede Ekiti was not up to 500 metres while the police patrol point along Ado-Ekiti should be a kilometre away, but none of them responded for over 40 minutes the robbers operated.

“But we thank God nobody was killed, but the agony of the gunshots was too much on the locals.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police upon receiving the information immediately visited the troubled spot.

“We got a distress call from Iyin Ekiti about the robbery and we immediately dispatched our men and officers to the place.

“I want to confirm to you that the robbers are being chased as I speak with you and the determination is to effect their arrest.

“We are assuring the people that the hoodlums shall be arrested and brought to justice. Ekiti is not a safe haven for robbers and that we shall continue to sustain.”

Recall the police had on Thursday raised the alarm that some bandits were planning to invade the state and wreak havoc on the people.