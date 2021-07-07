Gun–wielding bandits, on Monday, attacked a popular supermarket, Uzorbest Super-market Limited, at Onu Asata Junction of Enugu metropolis, carting away goods worth over N1 million.

Among the items carted away by the robbers were 18 bags of 50kg foreign and local rice, 10 bags of 10kg rice; 30 cartons of noodles and five bags of 20kg semolina.

The armed bandits also took away four giant cooking gas cylinders from another shop near the supermarket.

Daily Sun gathered that the bandits, numbering about 15 and wearing masks, stormed the Supermarket in three Hilux vehicles at about 6pm on Monday.

“At first, we thought they were government officials who came on a routine check standard of the products, a worker at the supermarket said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said that the Command had not been briefed at the time of filing this report.

