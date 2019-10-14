Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Dare devil robbers on Saturday attacked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The men of the underworld were said to have struck when staffers of the station had left for their respective homes.

During the bloody incident, the robbers allegedly beheaded a sergeant and some security personnel attached to the fuel station.

It was also gathered that the robbery incident occurred late Saturday night while the security men were already asleep.

Daily Sun checks yesterday revealed that the NNPC mega station was under lock and key, throwing residents into panicky situation that another round of fuel scarcity was imminent.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The information is true. But the command is investigating the issue.”