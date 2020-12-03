From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Armed men have killed Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Eko Edum, after robbing him of valuables at Ikot Effanga community in Calabar municipal, Cross River State.

Edum, the commanding officer of 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State, was allegedly axed to death about 1am yesterday, along Murtala Mohammed Highway.

A witness, who simply identified himself as Ekong, said Edum was coming in from his station to see his family in Calabar when suddenly his car developed fault at Pepsi spot at Murtala Mohammed Highway.

Ekong said the police officer tried to call his family to come and pick him up when suddenly gunmen accosted them and later attacked them.

The witness said Edum was with a lawyer friend when the robbers came and demanded for their bags, but his friend surrendered his own while the officer refused and the armed men attacked him.

According to him, Edum, being a trained officer tried to struggle with them, but he was over powered by the gunmen as they used axe and other dangerous weapons to hack him to death.

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident and added that Edum is an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in Borno State.

Ugbo said: “He is not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River. He arrived in Calabar as at about 1am when the incident happened.”