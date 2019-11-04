There was pandemonium Saturday night at Oju-irin, Akobo area of Ibadan, as armed robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.

The robbers shot dead a security guard and injured many others .

Daily Sun gathered that several others, including a couple and 12 guards, sustained injuries during the attack.

The shot guards were working in Yawiri, Idi-isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni, and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo, where the robbers operated unhindered for several hours.

The leader of the guards in the area, Mr. Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju Irin at about 1am, before the bandits moved to other areas.

He said many guards shot by the robbers were in critical condition in various hospitals.

An executive of Idi-Ishin landlords’ association, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the robbers arrived in a Nissan Micra car around 2am and started raiding houses in Yawiri before proceeding to other areas.

The landlord confirmed that a night guard was killed in Oju-Irin, while two others who were guarding a transformer in Idi-isin were inflicted with machete cuts for preventing the robbers from carting away electrical equipment.

According to him, “the residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo police station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers, but there was no response from the police, until around 6am.

“The robbers killed one guard at Oju Irin. But in our area , they matcheted our guards. I am also aware that a couple was matcheted at Yawiri up there and about 12 other guards were inflicted with machete cuts.

“From our investigation, the robbers arrived the area around 2am in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles.

“Our guards were just returning from patrol when they were attacked at the transformer point. The guards are in hospitals,” he said.

The Oyo State Police public relations officer, SP. Gbenga Fadeyi, said: “The robbers ran away before the arrival of the police in the area.

“Efforts have been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.

“Information available to me is that the guards that were attacked sustained injuries, but were rescued by the police who rushed them to the hospital and they are responding to treatment. No guard was killed,” he said.