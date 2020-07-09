Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Robbers broke into the house of Nasarawa State TVC Correspondent, Godwin Agwam, and NTA reporter, Mrs Victoria Kasuwa Orjito at the early hours of Thursday morning in Sabon Gari Kurkyo by Federal Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lafia the state capital.

The incident happened around 2 o’clock in the morning as the robbers, numbering about 10, who started shooting sporadically and forcefully gained entrance into the compound.

The two journalists who are co-tenants narrated how the thieves entered the compound, saying immediately they gained entrance into the house, they forced them out of their rooms as they carried all their laptops and phones of about 7 occupants with undisclosed amount of cash belonging to them.

Report also has it that the thieves also beat up some of the occupants but the two journalists were unharmed except for their laptops, phones and cash which were carted away.

Commenting on the incident, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the Police and other security agents in the state will fish out perpetrators as he also called on the public to always assist the Police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons around them.