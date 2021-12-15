From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Residents of Egbe and Odo ere communities both in Yagba west local government area of Kogi State were put in panicky mode as dare devil armed robbers invaded the communities and raided three banks killing two persons.

Eye witness account said the armed robbers numbering over 20 invaded the community at about 5pm on Tuesday evening shooting sporadically and used high calibre explosives to gain entry into the banks.

The sporadic shootings which lasted for three hours were said to sent serious feats to residents who all fled to their homes locking the doors while the whole streets were deserted.

The robbers who operated freely without any challenge were said to have come in three different vehicles and headed to two of the old generation banks namely Access and First bank in a well coordinated manner and left with millions of naira

The robbers it was gathered also invaded the UBA in Odo-Ere the headquater of Yagba west local government and killed a security officer and another person when they invaded the bank.

The source stated that everybody had to take cover in their respective houses while those on duty especially quickly locked up themselves to avoid been killed by the robbers.

When contacted the kogi state police commissioner, Idirisu Dauda Dabban confirmed the robbery incident and said he was waiting for details from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Yagba west local government.

