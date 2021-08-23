From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Men suspected to be armed robbers killed two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, Kogi State, yesterday.

The policemen were reportedly gunned down at Origa checkpoint along Kabba-Iyara road at about 5pm.

The robbers were said to be driving in an SUV when they were flagged down for a routine check but instead, the robbers opened fire, killed two officers. The account said three others sustained various injuries.

The remains of the two policemen have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Kabba while the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Willy Aya, police public relations officer, could not be reached as the time of filing in this story. However, AIG Ede Ayuba who responded to a text message confirmed the story.

“It’s true. The police have since after the incident mobilised and seriously on the trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycle for the attack. We hope to get them as quickly as possible. Thank you for your concern,” he replied.