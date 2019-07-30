Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three persons were reportedly killed, while many others, including the Benue State correspondent of the Business Day newspapers, Benjamin Agesan, were shot by gunmen in the early hours of yesterday along the Katsina-Ala/Tiowanye highway.

Daily Sun gathered that Agesan, who had apparently spent the weekend in the village and was returning to Makurdi yesterday morning had initially boarded a public transport when he met some of his friends who were also going same route in their private car and decided to join them.

One of Agesan’s friends, Jerry Iorngean, who spoke to our correspondent on telephone, said the deceased actually decided to join his friends in their car to save cost.

Iorngean said unknown to Agesan, some occupants of his friend’s vehicle were local task collectors, who were conveying huge sums of money to Makurdi and were being trailed by the gunmen without their knowledge.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the vehicle he later joined also conveyed some tax collectors carrying huge sum of money to Makurdi.

“Shortly after take off, the gunmen trailed the vehicle to about five kilometres and shot at it, and in the process, punctured its tyres which caused it to summersault into the bush.

“They then ransacked the vehicle, killing three occupants while money said to be in millions were also stolen by the gunmen, leaving the correspondent in the pool of his own blood.”

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, but disclosed that one person was killed by gunmen, while others are receiving treatment.

It is learnt that Agesan is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Makurdi.