Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A two-man robbery gang, yesterday shot dead a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member in Osun State.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, Adebayo Mukaila, owned a container shop at Omo-west Street, close to the NYSC Secretariat in Osogbo, the State capital, where he engaged in the sales of recharge cards, cable subscription and money transfer.

According to a source, Mukaila, fondly called Alfa in the street was attacked after closing his shop around 11pm on Tuesday: “After overpowering him, the robbers who were armed dispossessed him of his bag which contained some money, Point of Service (POS)machine, recharge cards, and a bunch of keys. The hoodlums did not leave him as they shot him in the head and zoomed off on a motorcycle.”

A resident, Alani Azeez, lamented that though the sound of the gunshots was very audible, no resident was bold enough to come out of the house to rescue the deceased. He said that the Mukaila was shot in front of his daughter who was crying profusely for help.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Ayodele Adegoke, said the secretariat had contacted the family of the deceased and reported to the Police.

Adegoke who described the attack as unfortunate, said the NYSC share the grief of the bereaved family.