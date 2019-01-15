TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected armed robbers have shot dead a policeman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while others sustained bullet wounds. The incident occurred around Garrison axis in the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the armed men had trailed the policeman and other occupants of a vehicle from a new-generation bank, where the victims had gone to withdraw some cash.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen targeted the policeman, who was identified as an escort attached to a company.

The sources claimed that the mobile policeman died on the spot, while others were in a critical condition and rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Omoni disclosed that the dead policeman was attached to a firm while the bandits succeeded in carting away the money.

READ ALSO: Sokoto buries 26 victims of armed bandits’ attack