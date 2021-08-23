From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Armed men on Monday evening reportedly gunned down two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, Kogi State.

According to an eyewitness account, the policemen were gunned down at Origa checkpoint along Kabba-Iyara Road at about 5 pm on Monday.

The robbers were said to be passing by in a Sport Utility Vehicle when the police who were at the checkpoint were said to have flagged them down for a routine check when the robbers suddenly opened fire on two of them and sped off.

The accountt said three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries

as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave a way for their escape.

It was learnt that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba Police B Divisional Headquarters.

The robbers were said to be coming from Ekiti axis and were probably heading towards Abuja en route to Kabba.

The remains of the two slain policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Kabba, while the injured officers are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police spokesman Willy Aya could not be reached for comment as the time of this report.