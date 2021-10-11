From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Yet to be identified armed robber in their large number have been reported to be tormenting people of Ga Adabata, Temidire in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Confirming this to newsmen in llorin on Monday was the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kwara State Babawale Zaid Afolabi.

According to the CDPRO stressed two of the armed robbers were rounded up by the local vigilante recently while other escaped.

” There have been report of the nefarious activities of armed robbers at some communities at Alapa town in Asa Local Government Area of the State.

” The robbers were found of going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings

“One of such attacks took place on Saturday night . Some people were attacked with matchet and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums who carted away cash and other valuables belonging to the victim’s” Babawale narrated.

He explained further that two of the armed robbers were tracked down and arrested by the local vigilante while others escaped.

The two suspects have been handed over to the NSCDC operatives at Alapa divisional office while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the robbery gang.

