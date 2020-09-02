Christopher Oji

Armed robbers at the early hours of yesterday invaded the Opebi , Ikeja, Lagos residence of late Philantropist , MKO Abiola and carted away valuables including jewelery and monies in foreign currencies .

Already seven persons including domestic staff and private security guards attached to the residence have been arrested and are presently facing interrogation at the Special State Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS), Lagos State Police Command , Ikeja .

It was gathered that the robbers who assessed the house through the canal , entered the rooms and later escaped through the fence of the building.

A senior Police Officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press told Daily Sun that the robbers numbering about five and armed with dangerous weapons including guns gained access to the the building a canal behind the crescent.

The police officer said the hoodlums who were prepared for the attack cut the protective wires on the fence. It was gathered that when they were not able to get access into the main house in the mansion because of the security doors, they dug a deep hole beside one of the doors and entered the main house.

According to him: ” The robbers broke into the room of one his daughters who they forced to take them to her mother’s room where they carted away jewelery , money in different denomination, including foreign currencies. The robbers did not hurt anyone and after the raiding ,they left the same way they came .

“A police team was invited to the scene and after the analysis and careful study of the CCTV camera in the house, we suspected insider’s connection and arrested seven persons including two security guards on duty at the building during the robbery attack.

The Lagos Statetate Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu was on the spot assessment to the scene and ordered that the suspect must be fished out .

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, told Daily Sun that the police would soon come up with a statement : “I can confirm it is true. I am trying to get the full details, but I can assure you we will get the robbers.

“Our findings from the wife of MKO Abiola also revealed that it could be handwork of insiders who work in that home. We will not consider it as armed robbery. It is a case of stealing, breaking and entry. It was buglary . We are still investigating the incident.”

However, a statement by Tundun Abiola, read: “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, September 2, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

“The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated. We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity”.

When Daily Sun visited the residence , a police patrol team and some plain clothes policemen were seen,but the private security men attached to the buildings .