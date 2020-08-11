Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

At least one person was feared dead and several injured during a robbery incident, which occurred at the Stadium hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday night.

The unidentified man, according to a witness, was one of the customers at the hotel located along Sultan road off Taiwo road Ilorin.

The witness said: “The robbers numbering five all wearing black stormed the hotel about 8.40pm Sunday night, shooting sporadically in the air and we all scampered to safety.

“They ransacked everywhere and toke phones and money, among other valuables. We had to run inside the toilet to hide. When we came out after the robbery, we met the lifeless body of a middle aged man and the manager in a pool of blood. The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment.”

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said no life was lost in the bloody incident. Okasanmi said that the command had begun investigation into the robbery attack, promising that the suspects would soon be apprehended.