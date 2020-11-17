Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Armed robbers, yesterday, raided the apartment of a senior professor of University of Benin and made away with his valuables.

The professor who wanted his name and department not to be mentioned in print, said the armed robbers stormed his apartment in GRA axis at about 3:30am.

The senior professor said the ungodly visitors scaled through the fence to gain access to his apartment.

He said that the armed robbers succeeded in disposing them of their money, mobile phones and some personal items.

He said that they also made away with the his RAV4 Toyota forerunner jeep.

Similarly, suspected armed robbers also stormed the Yam market along Dawson road by Forestry road Junction in Benin city.

The armed men who raided almost all the traders in the market held them hostage for several hours before they left.

It was gathered that some traders who could not cope with the sight of a gun collapsed on the spot.

An eye witness said the suspected armed robbers who came into the market at noon first pretended to be genuine customers only to immediately brandish their guns for the traders to see.

The situation made some of the traders to scamper for safety but some other traders who could not escape from the scene especially the elderly were trapped and successfully robbed of their money and mobile phones.

However, the people are hopeful that the five units of mobile police force already deployed to Edo state should immediately occupy the public space and stamp out the various criminal elements now terrorising the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor could not be reached for comment as he left his calls unanswered.