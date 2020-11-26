By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was pandemonium in Ode Irele, headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as armed robbers attacked a branch of Union Bank Plc in the town.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering nine stormed the bank at about 4.10pm and carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the bank while one person was feared killed .

The eyewitness said the robbers gained entrance into the bank after using explosive device suspected to be dynamite to blast the bullet-proof.

According to the eyewitness, one person was killed by stray bullets and his lifeless body had been taken to the hospital.

The eye witness said “After finishing the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape. As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people, while many were injured.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident .

” I am hearing it but the Divisional Police Officer in the town is yet to give me the details,” he said