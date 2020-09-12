Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja has adjourned the suit filed by two sons of late Chief Moshood Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Kassim and Aliyu, who were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at their father’s residence on September 2,.

Justice Soladoye who sat as a vacation Judge adjourned the suit till October 15, and ordered that the case file be returned to the Assistant Chief Registrar for a re-assignment to a non – vacation Judge, for hearing.

At the hearing of the suit on Friday, the judge also directed that the Commissioner of Police who is the sole defendant in the matter be put on notice about the suit.

In the suit, the duo, who applied for the enforcement of their rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, right to private and family life, as well as right to freedom of movement, told the court that they were unlawfully arrested and detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ikeja, following a complaint that was lodged by their step-mum, Mrs. Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident. The applicants filed the suit through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

The suspects had slammed a N100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over alleged unlawful arrest and continuous detention on account of the recent robbery attack at their Ikeja home, Lagos.

Suspected robbers had reportedly raided the Lagos mansion of the late Chief Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and went away with property “worth millions of naira”. The robbers were said to have assessed the Toyin Street Crescent residence of the late politician through a canal and jumped over the high perimeter fence into the compound.