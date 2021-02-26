From Ben Dunno, Warri

The police in Delta have commenced investigations into the alleged questionable role played by the driver of a Micro-finance Bank (name withheld) whose vehicle was attacked by gunmen and disposed him of large sums belonging to a customer

The robbery incident which took place at Jigbale area, off the popular Udu road at about 3:35pm, today, saw passers-by and residents thrown into confusion as the armed robbers invaded the driver in a ‘Commando’ like manner.

Daily Sun investigations revealed rgat that the driver was sent on an errand to pick up a large sums belonging to a bank customer was on his way to the bank to deliver the money when he was accosted.

It was gathered that the driver was caught napping some 100 meters away from the bank premises while answering calls unknown to him that he was being trailed by the armed men who took advantage of his being distracted.

Although no life was lost in the incident but the entire area was said to have been thrown into panic as the armed men said to be more than five (5) shot indiscriminately into the air in order to instil fears in both tbe drivers and residents.

They were all said to brandishing their cut to size locally made guns and cartridges during the operation.

In a swift response to the incident, Delta state Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Ali, who had earlier in the week expressed zero tolerance to armed robbery and other forms of violent crimes in the state, immediately despatch men to comb the entire area to fish out the criminals.

It was gathered that the bank driver remains a major suspects as his actions of stopping carelessly to receive and make calls while on that kind of duty needed to be investigated.

CP Ali, assured that he would not relent untill the suspects are apprehended and brought to justice.

End