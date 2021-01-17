From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A suspected armed robber who was among two suspects arrested by security guards and residents of Elekahia Housing Estate was seen with an identity card of Nigeria Police Force, suggesting he might be their personnel.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected were arrested on Saturday night after successfully robbing two ladies, but could not escape from the estate because of the presence of local vigilance group.

President of Elekahia Progressive Youth, Prince One Aholu, confirmed the arrest to journalists, saying he got the report that the suspects were arrested during a robbery operation in the area by local vigilance team

Aholu said the security guards alerted Police officers from Elekahia Divisional Police Station in Port Harcourt, who responded swiftly and arrested the suspects.

The youth president also confirmed that one of the suspects was in possession of an NPF identity card and the two suspects were armed.

He commended the Police for their quick response and urged Elekahia youths to remain calm as the matter was being investigated by the Police.

Aholu also urged the Police to pay more attention to Elekahia ring road and railway axis as the areas have become den of criminals.

He alleged that many of the criminals use the railway and ring-road axis as operational base and appealed to security agencies rid the the spots of criminality.