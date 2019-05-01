Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of an armed robbery gang believed to be terrorising the University of Abraka and its environs in Delta State, yesterday, implicated the local vigilance group in the area as the robbery gang source of information.

The 26-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Akpos, was arrested along with Kingsley Daniel (27) by the police in the town following a tip-off.

Akpos said he was part of the three-man gang who robbed one Harrison and other victims in Abraka during the Easter period.

“I am unemployed. Since my mother died I have nothing doing so I came to stay with my brother in Abraka where I met the other gang members. I joined them to rob Chief Harrison and we took away some amount of money but I don’t know how much because our Oga who is currently at large took the larger part of it.

“We are a three-man gang operating in the area and our informant and source of information is the vigilance group in the area,” he said.

The victims also explained how the bandits broke their iron protectors and climbed the fenced wall into the living room and bedroom.

Harrison Jessa, a businessman, said they broke into his home at about 1a.m carted away huge sum, phones and gold necklace among other valuables.

The police crack team was led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abraka Division, Hassan Isah.