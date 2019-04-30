Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of an armed robbery gang believed to be terrorising the Delta State University Abraka and its environs in Delta State on Tuesday implicated the local vigilance group in the area as his source of information.

The 26-year old suspect, Ezekiel Akpos, was arrested along with Kingsley Daniel (27) by the police in the town following a tip-off.

Akpos said he was part of the three-man gang that robbed one Harrison and other victims in Abraka during the Easter period.

“I am unemployed; since my mother died I have nothing doing so I came to stay with my brother in Abraka where I met the other gang members.

“I joined them to rob Chief Harrison and we took away some amount of money but I don’t know how much because our ogawho is currently at large took the larger part of the money.

“We are a three-man gang operating in the area and our source of information was the vigilance group in the area,” he claimed.

The victims also in an interview, explained how the bandits broke their iron protectors and climbed their fenced wall into their living room and bedroom.

Harrison Jessa, a businessman, said that they broke into his home at about 1 am and carried away a huge sum made from his business during the Easter holiday.

“They also took my phones and gold necklace among other valuables.

Also, Mrs. Tina Iwhiwhy, said the bandits attacked her during the Easter and took away some cash, three phones, jewellery, ATM card with which they made a withdrawal of about N400,000 and slapped her.

The police crack team was led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abraka division CSP Hassan Isah.

Items recovered from the suspects included a laptop, phones and cut-to-size gun among other valuables.