Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The University of Ibadan has imposed partial curfew on the campus, which prohibits movement from 12midnight to 5am daily until further notice, effective from today.

The decision, which was announced yesterday by vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Idowu Olayinka, yesterday was taken at a meeting of the UI Security Committee, which reviewed the current security situation in the university.

The curfew was against the backdrop of two robbery cases that occurred in the two hostels in the institution within a month. Obafemi Awolowo Hall, which houses female undergraduate and postgraduate students, was invaded by robbers on July 11.

Also, on August 11, the female wing of Abdulsalami Abubakar Hall, which houses postgraduate students, was invaded by robbers. On the two occasions, the invaders carted away valuables, including phones, tablets, laptops and money. They also caused varying degrees of injury on four students and tied security guards in the two hostels with ropes.

In a press release, Olayinka said all students and members of staff must have means of identification when asked by security operatives at all times, adding that all male visitors to the three female hostels – Obafemi Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabeth Hall, should be received outside the halls, while female guests would be screened.

“A major decision of the committee is to enforce a partial curfew from 12 midnight till 5am as from Wednesday August 14, 2019. All students and members of staff should be able to produce a means of identification if and when accosted by security staff.

“This partial restriction of movement will be in place until further notice. Kindly ensure strict compliance please, as part of efforts of ensuring the safety of all members of the community.

“In view of recent security situation on the campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above listed female halls of residence. The residents of the aforementioned halls can only receive their male visitors outside the hall.

“Female visitors should be screened at the Porters’ Lodge. Moreover, all male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female halls by 8.30pm. Any one found loitering would be regarded as a suspect,” he said.