From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 655 African students have benefited from the education scholarship scheme of a former Imo State Govenor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to study in the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Imo State.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that 10 scholarship slots went to each of the 19 northern states, 250 slots went to South-East states with 100 scholarship slots going to Imo State.

Similarly, five scholarship slots went to each of the South-South and South-West states, while 155 scholarships slots were distributed to other African countries.

Chief Press Secretary to Senator Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement, confirmed that the information was announced by Senator Okorocha at the 3rd matriculation ceremony of the University, where he also announced the Ex-President of Liberia, Mrs Sirlaf Johnsons, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman governing council of the university.

The scholarship opportunity, according to Senator Okorocha, was given to deserving students who have proven that they are not indolent and desires quality university education opportunity that would make them relevant in global socioeconomic discussions.

Onwuemedo said: ‘The criteria for the university scholarships will be a high Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut off mark, to be determined in due course. This exercise is in collaboration with Nigeria’s JAMB.’