Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Stakeholders in Sokoto State have commended the establishment of Rochas Foundation College, saying it has contributed to the reduction in the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Bello Guiwa made the commendation during the college founders day celebration held in Shuni, Dange/Shuni Local Government Area.

The Commissioner, represented by the Director of Establishment, Muhammadu Bello said education remains the bedrock of development and that the Rochas Foundation had left an indelible mark in the lives hundreds of students.

“The establishment of Rochas foundation in Sokoto has played a significant role in depleting the number of out of school children in the state, and this venture is worthy of emulation. I am using this medium to call on well meaning Nigerians to emulate this great gesture by helping the less privileged in the society,” said Bello.