From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A youth based non- governmental organization, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) has stated that Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha have all it takes to deliver the country from the present challenges.

Its President , Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu while speaking at the action call for youths presidency, held in Abuja on Tuesday threatened to sue the senator if he refuse to declare his intention to run for the post of the president.

Odimbu insisted that the senator had consistently used his positions in the corridors of power to effect necessary changes for the betterment of the masses before and would do more if given higher office.

“In Nigeria, there are only the innocent good-natured citizenry on the one hand, and the unscrupulous elite-led bandits who continue their dastardly acts of kidnapping, killing and destroying property on the other hand. These latter faction have caused untold suffering and wrecked unquantifiable havoc on former.

He said,”During her struggle for independence, just as Nigeria found a unifying leader in the first Owelle (Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe), she is again in need for someone of your ilk, experience and goodwill. It is clear that Nigeria needs another Owelle. And since we know that “leaders are not made, they are born”, this is where you come in your Excellency.

“Nigeria needs you, Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha. We, the youths of Nigeria need you. We are tired of having to bury our brothers and sisters. We are fed up with the visible ineptitude of those in power to fix something as simple as the Power issues that has been the campaign pitch of every presidential aspirant since the year 2000. You are the breathe of Fresh air that we need.

“You are the answer to our prayers for a prosperous Nigeria which will reclaim it’s position as the true giant of Africa.

Your Excellency, even the holy book mentions that no father would hand his child a snake instead of a fish where the child asked for the latter. So, please forgive our imprudence and our insistence on you being our only candidate of choice and pardon our audacity and readiness to seek legal redress against you should you fail to accede to our request to be the father of our nation.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.