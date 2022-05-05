By Chukwudi Enekwechi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections and in the quest for Nigeria’s next president, the clarion call amongst many Nigerian leaders and groups including the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere lead by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Ohaneze, PANDEF and Middle Belt Forum has been that power should shift to the South East geo-political zone of the country. In making these clarion calls, they are in tandem with another prominent Nigerian and an All Progressives Congress frontline presidential aspirant, Owelle Rochas Okorocha who recently added his voice by calling for the micro-zoning of the APC presidential ticket to the South East. It was also in a bid to accentuate this demand that the Ohaneze Youths travelled to Kaduna recently and met with the leadership of the Northern youths on the need to support power shift to the South East geo-political zone.

The view in many quarters is that since zoning has become a tradition in our political evolution, and the benefits are visible in terms of peace, accommodation and unity obtainable in Nigeria today, it is only desirable for it to be sustained. Now as the country is on the cusp of embarking on another round of national elections, it is imperative that we draw strength from those norms and traditions which have since the inception of the present democratic dispensation welded the disparaging and diverse entities of the country into one and indivisible entity.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In this regard, the unique system of power rotation among the six geo-political zones has been the magic wand adopted by Nigeria’s political leaders to help the country navigate through several decades of leadership struggles and challenges. It is needless to say that these struggles have in the past stunted the rapid growth and development of the country. It can be simply said that the struggle for power has in some cases weighed the country down, but the introduction of power rotation in 1999 tended to bring stability to the country, and this is not the time to jettison the arrangement. As a country with diverse nationalities, tribes and religions, it was indeed desirable that we fashioned a governmental system that will be suitable to the country as a whole, and since societies have their unique peculiarities, it behoves every society to fashion out solutions to their peculiar problems. As most developing countries are confronted with different challenges, the ability of the leaders to seek for workable solutions to their problems often reduce acrimony and disharmony associated with heterogeneous societies like Nigeria. Perhaps it needs to be reiterated that it was in a bid to unite the country and end marginalization and any form of divisiveness among the diverse ethno-religious groups in the country that the late former head of state, General Sanni Abacha harped on the need to sustain power rotation among the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. In doing that he went down memory lane to recall the ugly experiences of Nigeria’s political past which culminated in the banning of some presidential aspirants and later the cancellation of June 12 presidential election.

Therefore in the search for a compassionate and visionary leader in 2023 most Nigerians have zeroed in on Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who has demonstrated an uncommon leadership quality as the governor of Imo state for eight years. As the governor of Imo state he embarked on a holistic infrastructural development of the state and urban renewal of the capital city, Owerri. But for his strong will as a leader it would have been impossible for his administration to embark on the dualization of several roads in the state capital.

Despite a staunch opposition to his administration’s decision to make Owerri a modern city, and based on the fact that so many houses were built along the affected roads and in total violation of the masterplan, Owelle Rochas Okorocha persisted in demolishing such structures and was able to reclaim the road corridors in the interest of the people of Imo state. Today Owerri has become a capital city that many investors are willing to invest and get return on their investments. Another leadership quality that sets him apart from others is his ability to manage human and material resources in a way that results are achieved. For example, Owelle Rochas is famous for hands-on leadership which enables him to always supervise his commissioners and those saddled with various sensitive responsibilities. By so doing the set objectives of the administration were realised. Apart from the capital city of Owerri where the positive impact of his administration can be felt, Owelle Okorocha also built standard hospitals in all the local governments of the state. In education, he rolled out a compulsory and free education programme which saw Imo state regaining its status as one of the educationally advanced states in Nigeria. Similarly he has made a mark as a senator in the 9th senate having spearheaded the motion for a cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive arms of government. Indeed his motion on the floor of the red chamber led to the first parley between the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari, and since then the synergy has continued to exist for the interest of the people. These are some of the leadership traits that he will bring to the table if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria as president.

While some of his contemporaries are depending on the elite to throw them up as the APC candidate in the presidential primaries, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has become the favourite of the ordinary people in Nigeria, especially in the North. The masses’ support for his presidential aspiration resonates and echoes in all corners of the country, but for this hope to crystallise into reality, there is need for the APC power brokers to support Rochas in clinching the APC presidential ticket.

Now the question is why the leadership of APC and indeed the Presidency will not align with the feelings of the ordinary people by supporting the aspiration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha to contest and emerge as the next president of Nigeria? His vision to serve as a Nigerian president with the capacity to unite everyone, and bring succour to the downtrodden is a sterling quality that cannot be ignored. As the longest presidential contestant among all the aspirants he has over the years built bridges across the six geo-political zones, while his passion and compassion to touch the lives of the people can also be felt in all parts of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

His litany of achievements both in the public and private sectors is enough to win him the unalloyed support of all APC power brokers and by extension win the 2023 presidential election. If they are visionary to throw their weight behind him to emerge as the APC flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, definitely it will offer the party another opportunity to occupy the coveted seat of power.

As we approach both the APC and PDP presidential primaries it is important that justice and equity will be the guiding principles in choosing the flagbearers of the political platforms on which the next Nigerian president will emerge.

Suffice it to say that in the context of power rotation in Nigeria, only the South East geo-political zone has not produced a president, and this is since after the civil war. It will amount to a great injustice and disservice to the country for the ruling APC to fail to lead by example by micro-zoning the presidential ticket to the South East geo-political zone as advocated by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

This position is justifiable considering the sacrifices people of the zone have made in nation-building, as well as their commitment to the oneness, progress and peace of Nigeria. Their patriotism is so evident in their trillions of naira investments across the whole country, as well their ability to co-habit with other Nigerians and develop their abodes.

A cursory look of the presidential aspirants will clearly show that Owelle Rochas Okorocha has the passion and possess the needed ability to unite the peoples of Nigeria and restore the country to its former glory.

Also, running a diverse country like Nigeria is a daunting task, and will require a compassionate, passionate and determined patriot like Okorocha to galvanise the abundant talents and energies of the people to move the country forward.

By Chukwudi Enekwechi, JP [email protected]