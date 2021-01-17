By Christy Anyanwu

Fashion is all about art and self expression. With good sense of style you are good to go and heads would turn in admiration of your style.

Know the right colour to blend with your outfit, the right head gear/scarf or turban to rock that party dress.

Life is all about learning and style is no exception.

All you need do is get acquainted with good designers or have a standby designer that has expert knowledge of your body shape, to give you elegant, sassy and chic ensembles.

•Photos:

Hope Fashion