By Christy Anyanwu

The hibiscus is a pretty flower we all grew up knowing, and now we can relive those days in elegant, exquisite wearable collection of colourful, artistic designs made from 100 per cent cotton fabric, made with finesse to appeal and excite.

These designs recall the childhood memories of the designer, in Ibadan and Lagos. The bright colours of bustling Ibadan street markets and pulsating rhythms of Lagos informed the colour palette as well as the calm nostalgic spirit of childhood days roaming in hibiscus garden, drawing the simple shapes, architectural lines, and bold colours which reflect the notion of “clothing as art” and ‘clothing as a story board’.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Through collaboration with a multimedia artist, she designed an exotic collection.

• Pictures: AGA CULTURE