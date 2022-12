By Christy Anyanwu

Nigerian designers have in recent times carved a niche for excellence in men’s fashion. Years back, men wore the normal trouser and top with little finesse. But these days, men’s trousers are fitted and pencil-shaped to suit all manner of tops.

Max Chidera, a contemporary Nigerian designer showcased the shapy trouser collection at the just concluded Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) and Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL).