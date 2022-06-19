By Christy Anyanwu

Ankara outfits definitely the in thing again. Loads of styles to rock these days, either with colourful, floral and even dull coloured Ankara. For office, casuals, party or church wears, you will always stand out with well made Ankara outfits. Hence, maintaining your Ankara should be the utmost objective of the owner. Below are the rules to work at:

#1: Use only cold or lukewarm water to wash and rinse.

Add a tablespoon of salt into the water for washing and rinsing. This seals the fabric’s colours and prevents them from bleeding.

#2: Scrub gently to avoid damaging the stitches and seams on your clothes.D

#3: Don’t ever use bleach on your Ankara. Hand washing your Ankara is most advisable.

#4: Don’t leave it out or dry in the sun for a long time. When ironing take a minute to turn inside out and iron on low heat.

#5: Don’t use hard detergents, instead use a mild bar soap.

