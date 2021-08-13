Rocket, a leading fintech Company has announced the new phase of the company via a Video Announcement by the CEO of the Group, Mr. Chijioke John Odum.

According to the announcement, Rocket will be unveiling a series of products and platforms over the next 6 Months including Rocket Global – a Spot, Futures and NFT Marketplace for ta global audience, Rocket Pay – a crypto Merchant Payment Gateway and the ecosystem Native Token, Rocket Global Coin (RCKC).

The exchange is set to be one of the most secured and liquidity sufficient CEFI Exchanges in the world with an aim to continually offer value to the end consumer via global best practices.

Rocket Global Coin (RCKC) is the native Token of the entire Rocket Ecosystem which consists of Rocket by Chiji14xchange ( Instant Swap & P2P Exchange in Nigeria), Rocket Global (Futures & Spot Exchange( Rocket Pay (Crypto Payment Gateway), and Rocket NFT Marketplace.

According to the official website of Rocket Global, the platform is a state- of – the – art project set to combine Centralized Finance (CeFi), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and Decentralized Commerce (DeCo) to create an ecosystem of value adding products and services to a global audience.

Globally, art creators are leveraging the art world’s shift to the digital world through NFTs. And they are increasing their net worth while they’re at it, despite government crackdowns on cryptocurrency.

Non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, a digital database for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

While cryptocurrencies are fungible, which means they can be replaced and exchanged for the same unit in value — like trading one ethereum for another — NFTs cannot be mutually interchanged, and no two NFTs are the same, giving them scarcity value.

Mr. John indicated that “One of Africa’s largest and most untapped markets is the creator economy. Because of NFTs, creators across art, film, gaming, sports, etc can monetize their followers and intellectual property (i.e. ideas, copyright). They can have royalties and revenue streams across multiple assets. They can leverage their work to earn interest or borrow capital to create even more value and that is why we are excited to be able to create a Global NFT Marketplace with local focus”.

Rocket by Chiji14xchange is one of Africa’s leading crypto exchanges. Since it’s inception in 2018, the company has served over 80,000, who contribute to a monthly volume of over $12million, Rocket offers you a simple, secure and seamless crypto trading experience.

Rocket Global is set to be launched in November, 2021. Further information is available on the official website: