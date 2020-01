(AFP)

Three out of five rockets fired on Sunday directly hit the US embassy in Iraq’s capital, a security source has said – including one that slammed into a cafe at dinner time.

Iraq’s security forces had earlier reported no casualties.

The diplomatic mission, which lies in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, has been regularly hit by rockets in recent months.

Sunday’s attack took place earlier in the day than usual and it was the first time a direct hit was reported.