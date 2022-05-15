By Christy Anyanwu

As we grow older, what you wear on your feet is very Important when you go for a long walk or exercising. The best is to opt for trainers and canvass, to make the muscles of the feet relax.

Moreover it has become to choose a variety of canvas slip-on you could wear with just any outfit, whether smart or casual and you still look great. Aside jeans and tee-shirts, some smart casual dress, skirts, colourful maxi dress or even office wear could go with trainers. All you need do is get colourful pairs as against the usual black and neutral colours and you are good to go.

