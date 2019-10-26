Vivian Onyebukwa

Ankara palazzo pants are making waves in the world of fashion. No wonder style freaks have fallen in love with them. They are stylish, chic and trendy; they have a way of standing one out in a crowd.

They come in different styles, but the one making the waves now is rocking this trend with English tops. The idea is, just make the ankara palazzo pant and throw a stylish English wear on it. The tops can come in different styles and designs, just find the one that would match it. From long sleeve to pannel blouse, high neck blouse, off shoulder, lace blouse, sweet heart, sheer, strapless, asymmetric, peplum, knotted, spaghetti strap, among others.